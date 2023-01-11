WILDWOOD — Officers responding to a report of two people sleeping inside a vehicle ended up seizing hundreds of bags of illegal drugs and thousands of dollars in cash.

Two individuals from North Cape May have been arrested and charged with drug offenses.

Before 11 p.m. on Jan. 3, according to the Wildwood Police Department, officers responded to the Wawa on West Rio Grande Ave. and observed two people slumped in their seats.

At the same time, a spoon with burnt residue, and other items that appeared to be drug paraphernalia, were observed in plain view, the police department said.

Officers believed that both individuals were suffering from an overdose. By the time Wildwood Fire Department personnel could arrive on the scene, both occupants "regained consciousness on their own," police said.

On the scene, the two occupants, 35-year-old Cristine Pagan-Perez and 29-year-old Kenneth Lopez-Atiles, admitted that they were in possession of drug paraphernalia and suspected cocaine and heroin, according to police.

A search of the vehicle yielded more than 600 bags of suspected heroin and cocaine, and more than $2,000, the police department said.

The search led officers to believe that the individuals were actively engaged in the distribution of illegal narcotics. The suspects were taken into custody and lodged at the Cape May County Correctional Center.

