My friend Toniann, a former colleague at New Jersey 101.5, reached out this week to alert us about the immediate need for a kidney donor for a Summit police officer. As you know, I've been highlighting the great work of our hero cops in New Jersey every week for the past seven years.

This week;s #BlueFriday is no different. We're taking this opportunity to help out an officer who needs the community to rally around her.

Summit Police Officer Karen Stenstrom Sauers who was moved by the events on 9/11/2001 to step up and serve her community has been a dedicated officer for the past 20 years.

She has a chronic kidney disease and is in need of a living donor to hopefully add 10 to 15 years to her life.

She's a married mother of three, including two 13-year-old twins.

You have been generous before when we called on our vast audience to step up and help identify a donor for our friend Tom Nardini, the uncle of Toms River Police Department's public information officer Jillian Messina. It's time to help this mom, cop and patriot extend her life so she can continue the great service to the community and to her family.

attachment-2 loading...

"Karen was diagnosed at age 24 with polycystic kidney disease, an inherited disorder in which clusters of cysts develop primarily within the kidneys, causing them to enlarge and lose function over time. At the time of diagnosis, she was told that one day she would need a kidney transplant to prolong her life. Now is that time.

Raised in Summit from the age of eight, Karen Stenstrom was a scholar and an athlete. She was co-captain of the women’s lacrosse team, graduated from Summit High School as part of the Class of 1989 and pursued a degree in education at Boston College.

After graduation, Karen returned to Summit, began teaching in Newark public schools and volunteering on the Summit Volunteer First Aid Squad. As she watched the twin towers fall on September 11, Karen realized that she was meant to serve the community in a different way and enrolled in the John H. Stamler Police Academy." - Summit PD Press Release.

If you are able and willing to see if you are a qualified donor, please, visit. Please include the code KARENSAUERS if completing the health history questionnaire so all potential matches are connected to Officer Sauers.

