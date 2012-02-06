State: 12 School Board Members Fail to Get Background Checks

Nearly all of the New Jersey school board members who initially failed to get background checks completed by a state-imposed deadline have now completed the process.

But state education officials tell The Record newspaper that 12 board members from around the state who did not comply must step down immediately. Ten of those people are from charter school boards.

The background checks were ordered to comply with a recent state law that prohibits residents with criminal records from serving on school boards. They initially were to be completed by Dec. 31, but the state eventually extended the deadline to Jan. 27.

Officials say 184 people missed the state's initial deadline.

Overall, more than 4,500 background checks were completed, with only 13 board members disqualified as a result.

