The New Jersey Pandemic Relief Fund is putting on 'Jersey 4 Jersey', a big one-time event next Wednesday night at 7pm. The broadcast will feature Jersey celebs from their homes, including Bruce Springsteen, Saquon Barkely, Tony Bennett, Danny DeVito, Chris Rock, Kelly Ripa, Charlie Puth, Jon Stewart, Bon Jovi, SZA, Chelsea Handler, Whoopi Goldberg and more.

The event hopes to raise money to help fight the impact of COVID-19 on New Jersey's most vulnerable communities. NJPRF was organized by First Lady Tammy Murphy and New Jersey's entertainment community jumped right in. The event will be broadcast next Wednesday night April 27th at 7pm on Apple and Apple TV apps worldwide, along with several broadcast outlets locally. More details and how you can donate can be found here.

There are a lot of people who currently or will need a lot of help and this should be a great night for everyone involved.

