Springsteen’s inaugural performance should be loved by all (Opinion)

Here’s one for all the saints and sinners, all the losers and the winners, even the whores and gamblers and most especially the lost souls.

In Bruce Springsteen’s song "Land of Hope and Dreams" the train he sings of is a metaphor for our nation. A nation of opportunity for the winners and second chances for the losers and the downtrodden. And this year a nation for those who really worried about losing this very country we love.

No matter where you fall on the political spectrum, only an extremist would not have been sickened by the events of January 6. So for Inauguration Day to have drawn to a close at night under the stars with no armed conflict and a tense but peaceful transition of power was a beautiful thing.

Lending voice to that beauty was Jersey’s own Bruce Springsteen standing alone, solo on the guitar, belting out an acoustic version of "Land of Hope and Dreams." The context of the day and the visual of the Lincoln Memorial behind him and the Washington monument in front of him across the reflecting pool was breathtaking. What I loved about this performance is he didn’t try to “nail” it. He just sang it, and he let the day and the moment in history speak for itself.

I understand that Springsteen leans left politically. Too far left for my taste. I disagree with him on a lot of political issues. But after the events of January 6, I personally feel this moment represented all of us; a celebration of democracy itself winning out over insurrection, something Democrats and Republicans should embrace together. Let’s remember that we have different people and different ideas in this country and we should all start working together, start listening to each other, dial down the volume and try to find that common ground. Let’s keep this American train on the tracks even if we’re in separate cars.

