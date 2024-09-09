Springsteen’s wife, Patti Scialfa, draws support after scary health announcement
🔺 Patti Scialfa reveals cancer battle
🔺 Bruce Springsteen’s wife/bandmate has myeloma
🔺 First diagnosed in 2018, leading to band pullback
Fans across New Jersey and beyond have been sharing well-wishes for Bruce Springsteen’s wife and bandmate, Patti Scialfa, after she revealed a years-long battle with rare cancer.
Scialfa has been living with multiple myeloma since her diagnosis in 2018, she revealed in the new documentary “Road Diary: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band.”
The intimate look at Springsteen and the E Street Band debuted at the Toronto International Film Festival on Sunday.
The documentary will hit streaming service, Disney Plus, on Oct. 25.
Since the diagnosis, Scialfa has made fewer appearances on stage with Springsteen and the band, starting with her husband’s record-breaking run on Broadway, Rolling Stone reported.
Scialfa had been among acts slated for the Sea Hear Now festival at the Jersey Shore that had been delayed a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. She withdrew from the 3rd annual festival headlined by Pearl Jam before it happened in Asbury Park in September 2021.
The health diagnosis was made public days before Springsteen and the E Street Band are slated to headline this year's Sea Hear Now festival Sunday night.
“Every once in a while, I come to a show or two and I can sing a few songs on stage, and that’s been a treat,” Scialfa says in the documentary, as quoted by Rolling Stone.
In April, Scialfa joined Springsteen for a tender live version of "Tougher Than The Rest" in Los Angeles at The Forum, as shared to YouTube by fan account, NoRetNoSurrender.
Springsteen and Scialfa have three adult children: Evan, Jessica and Sam Springsteen.
E Street Nation, a fan group on Facebook, were among online outpours of prayers and well wishes as the news broke on Monday.
Patients with multiple myeloma deal with cancerous plasma cells that build up in bone marrow, according to Rutgers Cancer Institute.
Symptoms of myeloma can include bone and back pain as a result of weakening bones, anemia, kidney injury.
The cancer also means patients are considered high-risk for infections, due to loss of antibody diversity.
Bone marrow or stem cell transplants have been among the most successful treatments for patients with myeloma, according to RWJ Barnabas Health, though there currently is no permanent cure.
Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom
17 towns in NJ among 100 hottest real estate markets
Gallery Credit: Realtor.com
LOOK: Best amusement parks in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker
LOOK: Fastest-growing jobs in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Stacker