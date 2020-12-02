Spread cheer, not COVID — NJ guidelines for safer holiday celebrations

Season's greetings this year will come with the added reminders to wash your hands, keep your distance and wear a mask.

As a second wave of coronavirus hospitalizations coincides with the winter holidays, state health officials have released a list of recommendations for staying safe — and that may mean no sitting on Santa's lap this year.

Like during the run-up to Thanksgiving, the state is discouraging travel and large gatherings with people outside one's immediate household.

It's still not clear what the impact of the Thanksgiving holiday will have on the coronavirus situation in New Jersey, which has been seeing a steady rise in hospitalizations and patients in intensive care through the fall.

With more holidays approaching — Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, St. Nicholas Day, Las Posadas, Pancha Ganapati and New Year’s Day, among others — health and state officials are asking that people either pare down their celebrations or at least take measures to make them as safe as possible.

Here's a look at some of the recommendations.