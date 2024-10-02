🕷Spooky season has returned to Dunkin' for Halloween 2024

🍩 There are new treats with a purple theme, costumes, decorations, and more

🎃 Spooky treats are available starting Oct. 16

Spooky season is here and Dunkin’ has an all-new lineup of Halloween-inspired treats for guests to enjoy all day and all night.

Starting October 16, customers in New Jersey can enjoy haunting treats like the Potion Macchiato, a revamped Spider Specialty Donut, and a Halloween Munchkins Bucket.

The Treats

Dunkin' Potion Macchiato (Dunkin) Dunkin' Potion Macchiato (Dunkin) loading...

Potion Macchiato – Available hot or iced, this beverage blends layers of espresso and milk with a vibrant, purple marshmallow ube flavor. Purple! This one is sure to get everyone in the Halloween spirit.

Dunkin' Spider Donut (Dunkin') Dunkin' Spider Donut (Dunkin') loading...

Spider Specialty Donut – To compliment the purple-hued brew, Dunkin’s beloved Spider Specialty Donut is getting a makeover for the spooky season. The formerly orange-frosted donut will have purple frosting this year, topped with a glazed chocolate munchkin donut hole treat, and complete with chocolate drizzle resembling spider legs, and white drizzle forming the eyes.

Dunkin' Halloween Munchkins Bucket (Dunkin') Dunkin' Halloween Munchkins Bucket (Dunkin') loading...

Halloween Munchkins Bucket – This bucket is new for the trick-or-treat holiday. The purple bucket illustrated with a Halloween motif, can be filled with a 50 count assortment of munchkins donut hole treats, with new chocolate and orange sprinkle-covered munchkins added to the mix.

Dunkin Costumes

DunKings Costume (Dunkin') DunKings Costume (Dunkin') loading...

In addition to the Halloween menu, Dunkin is also bringing back its fan-favorite DunKings Tracksuits to ShopDunkin.com, along with Halloween costumes inspired by the tracksuits.

DunKing Costume (Dunkin') DunKing Costume (Dunkin') loading...

The tracksuits and costumes, which were first introduced and made famous during the brand’s Super Bowl ad, featuring Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, and Tom Brady, are available in limited quantities. If you want to look like an official member of The DunKings squad, the original jacket and pants are sold separately, and each costs $60.

DunKids tracksuit (Dunkin') DunKids tracksuit (Dunkin') loading...

There’s also a mini version of the DunKings tracksuits for kids, sold as a set for $80.

Inflatable Dunkin' Spider Donut (Dunkin') Inflatable Dunkin' Spider Donut (Dunkin') loading...

Looking to decorate your house with a cool Halloween inflatable? Dunkin’s 6-foot Inflatable Spider Donut returns for a second season. It’s exclusively available at ShopDunkin.com for $55.

Rewards

Throughout the month of October, Dunkin’ Rewards members can also enjoy some limited-time deals, exclusively in the Dunkin’ app

Through 10/7 – Loaded hash browns $2

Through 10/31 – Receive 100 bonus points when ordering ahead on Mobile Mondays

10/4 – Earn 5x points on beverages

10/8 – 10/14 - $2 10-count Dunkin’ Munchkins Donut Hole Treats

10/15 – 10/21 - $3 Maple sugar bacon sandwich

10/22 – 10/28 - $1 classic donut

10/23 – Earn 4x points on beverages for boosted members

10/29 – 11/4 - $2 Snackin’ bacon

10/29 – Earn 3x points when ordering 25 or 50 count Dunkin’ munchkins

