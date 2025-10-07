As I settle back in as the host of the morning show after many months on the campaign trail, I'm laser-focused on helping people who selflessly fight for others.

Blue Friday, a tradition started back in 2015, has seamlessly continued to bring you the best of New Jersey's finest.

Beginning this month, we've introduced another important segment on the show, one that will enable us to honor our vets.

Secretary of War Pete Hegseth is doing an important job of eliminating the failed and wrongheaded diversity culture and setting expectations for a tougher, more fit military. In that same spirit, we'll be bringing you stories of heroism and courage from veterans around the Garden State each month.

My friend Michael Boll, a U.S. Marine and 25-year law enforcement veteran, heads up the organization dedicated to supporting our veterans. Check out the website.

Support us in our mission to support those who sacrificed for our freedom. Here's the mission statement of this important organization:

"The mission of the NJVN is to help New Jersey Veterans and their families enjoy a sustainable quality of life by creating a network of Community Veteran Liaisons (“CVL”) whose role is to identify veterans, and connect them with resources & solutions designed to meet the unique set of veteran needs." — NJVNJ.org

If you want to nominate a veteran to be recognized during our Veteran Check-In segment, send us a note through the New Jersey 101.5 app chat or call during the show.

