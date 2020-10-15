Spadea back on the road again!

As New Jersey slowly comes out of the COVID-coma we’ve been suffering with under the atrocious leadership of crisis actor Phil Murphy, I’m taking the message of liberty and prosperity out of the radio studio once again.

After Thursday’s show, I’ll be a panelist with my friends at Newsmax TV from 3 p.m. -4 p.m. talking about the upcoming election and the national news of the day. I’ve been joining the team for the past several Thursdays. Check out my last appearance HERE (starts at 21:17).

Following the TV hit, I’ll join a live conversation on Facebook with New Jersey’s Women for Trump team. I’m expecting a lively discussion about the upcoming election! That starts at 7 p.m.

Next week, I’m back on the road as I’m going to deliver the keynote address at Trump National Golf Course in Bedminster to a new organization Arise NJ. Pastor Phil Rizzo has been a guest on my morning show and is fighting hard to get New Jersey back from the crisis largely caused by the incompetence and malfeasance of Governor Murphy.

Stay tuned, there’s a lot more coming up!

