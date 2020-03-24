South Jersey liquor store closes because of too much business

There is a New Jersey liquor store that closed temporarily because of the crush of customers that mobbed the store.

According to the Courier Post, Canal’s Discount Liquors Mart in Pennsauken had to shut temporarily because of overflow crowds. They closed to sanitize the building and restock.

Store manager Gary Brady told the Courier-Post that the store was so jammed that the recommended social distancing rules could not be enforced, so for the safety of employees and customers, they temporarily shut it down. He said that business had increased by 20-40% during the week, then on Saturday the store was so jammed that they had to wait for customers to leave before they could let new ones in.

The closing of Pennsylvania’s liquor stores likely contributed to the crush, Brady said. They are planning on reopening later this week after giving the store a thorough sanitizing and restocking it. Other Canal’s stores were not affected.

