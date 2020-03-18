South Jersey grocer uses Facebook to update customers on stock

The owner of six South Jersey grocery stores has created a community Facebook page to update consumers about what they have available.

As reported in the Courier Post, Ravitz Family Markets created the page, called Ravitz ShopRite Corona Virus 2020 Update.

In addition to letting people know when scarce items become available, they also encourage customers to share their own experiences in hunting down hard to find products, even if they found them at a competitor’s store. They also let people know when they are expecting shipments of some items (like meat and milk) and let them know when they have run out.

The Courier-Post reports that the group now has 6,000 members; hopefully more stores will follow their to help people who can’t find necessities.

