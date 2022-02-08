Earthquake? Sonic boom? People in south NJ felt something big

We’re seeing a ton of reports on social media — across South Jersey — about the ground shaking across earlier this afternoon. So what happened?

Reports have surfaced across Atlantic and Cape May Counties that people felt the ground or buildings shaking about 1:15 to 1:30 p.m. We've seen reports as far away as Barnegat (Ocean County) and Williamstown (Gloucester County).

At this point — nothing is confirmed, but it is NOTHING to panic about, according to many reports we’ve seen on the web this afternoon.

The United States Geological Survey — the government organization responsible for studying earthquakes — has NOT reported any official information about it yet. Here is their quake map, which shows no recent activity in New Jersey as of 2:30 p.m.

The Cape May County Herald reported that the FAA had received no reports of a sonic boom but that is usually the outcome for these types of things, according to experts. Sonic booms are associated with shock waves created when an object travels through the air faster than the speed of sound.

We'll see if any more information becomes available soon. Stay tuned.

