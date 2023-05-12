Piece of cardboard causes garbage truck fire in South Brunswick

⚫ A garbage truck fire in South Brunswick shut down lanes Thursday afternoon

⚫ Police said a piece of cardboard is to blame

⚫ No injuries were reported

SOUTH BRUNSWICK — A piece of cardboard that caught fire seems to be responsible for a garbage truck that caught fire in the township Thursday afternoon.

South Brunswick police said a Republic garbage truck went up in flames on Route 1 around 1:20 p.m. causing all the southbound lanes to be temporarily closed, while the Kendall Park Fire Company extinguished the flames.

Two lanes were opened once the fire was put out, but the shoulder remained closed until a hazmat team could respond to the scene and clean up a fuel spill from the truck.

The garbage truck was removed by Circle Garage and the fuel spill was cleaned up by AVC Envior Company.

No injuries were reported and the fire does not appear to be suspicious, police said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.