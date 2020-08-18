If you're traveling to or from Delaware, it pays to keep up with the news.

New Jersey has once again added Delaware to its list of states and territories from which travelers are expected to quarantine for 14 days. The neighboring state has seen an on-again, off-again status, and was most recently taken off the list at the end of July.

New Jersey also added Alaska to its quarantine list Tuesday, taking the number of states and territories on it to 35.

They are: Alaska, Alabama, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Iowa, Idaho, Indiana, Illinois, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Maryland, Minnesota, Missouri, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, North Dakota, Nebraska, Nevada, Oklahoma, Puerto Rico, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Virgin Islands, and Wisconsin.

New Jersey began instituting the requirement for a handful of a states in June and has been growing its list since.

"The self-quarantine is voluntary, but compliance is expected," New Jersey says on its online information hub for the novel coronavirus.

The restriction is meant to help slow the spread of hte virus, and applies to any state with a COVID-19 test rate higher than 10 per 100,000 residents, or with a 10% or higher positivity rate over a seven-day rolling average, New Jersey officials have previously said.

“We cannot allow the tremendous progress we’ve made on our road back to serve as an excuse to let our guard down,” Gov. Phil Murphy said in a statement Tuesday. “It remains critically important for anyone arriving to New Jersey from these 35 states and territories to get tested for COVID-19 and self-quarantine for 14 days.”

New Jersey is asking travelers from those states, or residents who visit them, to self-quarantine at their homes, hotels or other temporary lodging. It says they should only leave to obtain essential items or medical care.

The Department of Health has said the advisory does not apply to those passing through the state such as a truck driver or any state, local and federal workers traveling in their official capacities on government business.

In July, the Centers for Disease Control updated its guidance on coronavirus quarantines — cutting the length of time it recommends an asymptomatic person should quarantine after a positive test to 10 days, from 14. It also said most people with symptoms should isolate for 10 days after the onset, though it recommends 20 days in cases of severe illness. New Jersey's own guidance, however, keeps the time span at 14 days

