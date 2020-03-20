If ever there was a time for a world unifying song, it's now.

It was 1985 when Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote a song that Quincy Jones produced that raised millions of dollars for famine relief in Africa. Boy, were those simpler times. This Friday, Italian radio stations all across the country will simultaneously play their national anthem followed by three songs that embody their culture. That got us thinking, do Americans have a bunch of cultural songs we all learned as kids?

In the absence of the kind of talent in current pop music that came up with "We Are The World" 35 years ago, what songs could Americans rally around? If American radio stations all simultaneously played our national anthem, what three songs could we follow that with? Songs that we all know that have some cultural meaning, but aren't patriotic songs. We asked our listeners and got a few pretty good suggestions.

DON'T STOP BELIEVING.....JOURNEY

BORN TO RUN....BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN

I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU....WHITNEY HOUSTON

I WILL SURVIVE...GLORIA GAYNOR

SWEET CAROLINE....NEIL DIAMOND

WONDERWALL....OASIS

ALLSTAR....SMASHMOUTH

WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS...BEATLES

BRING IT ALL BACK....S CLUB 7

ROLLING IN THE DEEP....ADELE

PIANO MAN....BILLY JOEL

GOD BLESS THE USA.....LEE GREENWOOD

SHAKE IT OFF....TAYLOR SWIFT

PARTY IN THE USA....MILEY CYRUS

MY HEART WILL GO ON....CELINE DION

Or just bring this back...

