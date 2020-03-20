Songs that could unite the U.S. in the time of coronavirus (Opinion)
If ever there was a time for a world unifying song, it's now.
It was 1985 when Michael Jackson and Lionel Richie wrote a song that Quincy Jones produced that raised millions of dollars for famine relief in Africa. Boy, were those simpler times. This Friday, Italian radio stations all across the country will simultaneously play their national anthem followed by three songs that embody their culture. That got us thinking, do Americans have a bunch of cultural songs we all learned as kids?
In the absence of the kind of talent in current pop music that came up with "We Are The World" 35 years ago, what songs could Americans rally around? If American radio stations all simultaneously played our national anthem, what three songs could we follow that with? Songs that we all know that have some cultural meaning, but aren't patriotic songs. We asked our listeners and got a few pretty good suggestions.
- DON'T STOP BELIEVING.....JOURNEY
- BORN TO RUN....BRUCE SPRINGSTEEN
- I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU....WHITNEY HOUSTON
- I WILL SURVIVE...GLORIA GAYNOR
- SWEET CAROLINE....NEIL DIAMOND
- WONDERWALL....OASIS
- ALLSTAR....SMASHMOUTH
- WITH A LITTLE HELP FROM MY FRIENDS...BEATLES
- BRING IT ALL BACK....S CLUB 7
- ROLLING IN THE DEEP....ADELE
- PIANO MAN....BILLY JOEL
- GOD BLESS THE USA.....LEE GREENWOOD
- SHAKE IT OFF....TAYLOR SWIFT
- PARTY IN THE USA....MILEY CYRUS
- MY HEART WILL GO ON....CELINE DION
Or just bring this back...
