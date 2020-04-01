Despite Governor Murphy's pleas to practice social distancing, there are still people in New Jersey who would like to as Eddie Murphy once sang "Party All The Time." It's gotten so bad that not only are those who attend getting busted by police, but New Jersey lawmakers are introducing legislation that would fine you 10,000-15,000 for throwing a party. Here's how we can help the situation.

As a former mobile DJ, I know that nothing clears out a party more than bad music. So with a little help from my social media friends, (follow me on Twitter @reastevetrev). We've come up with a list of songs so bad that DJ's should be required to play them at these illegal social gatherings until the ban is lifted.

Songs so bad they would make you leave a party

