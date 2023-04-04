🏒 The son of Flyers GM Daniel Brière has been kicked off his college hockey team

🏒 Video from a bar shows Carson Brière hurling a wheelchair down a flight of stairs

🏒 The victim lost both of her legs in a car accident

More than three weeks after he shoved a disabled person's wheelchair down a flight of stairs at a bar, a Mercyhurst University hockey player from Haddonfield has been kicked off the men's hockey team.

Carson Brière, who is the son of Philadelphia Flyers General Manager Daniel Brière, was seen sitting in the wheelchair before shoving it down the stairs of a bar in Erie, Pennsylvania on March 11. Video of the incident went viral on Twitter and led to criminal charges against the 23-year-old and fellow student-athlete Patrick Carrozzi, who was laughing with him.

"Carson Brière has been removed from the Mercyhurst University Men's Ice Hockey Team. Mercyhurst cannot comment further on this matter," the school said in a statement.

Court documents show that Brière was charged on March 20 with criminal mischief, disorderly conduct, and conspiracy. Carrozzi faces the same charges. Both are awaiting preliminary hearings set for May 22.

Brière issued an apology in a public statement in the days after the incident.

"There is no excuse for my actions, and I will do whatever I can to make up for this serious lack of judgment," Brière said. His father said he was "shocked" and called his son's behavior inexcusable.

The wheelchair's owner said that Brière also apologized at the bar. However, she called the initial apology "insincere."

Sydney Benes, 22, told Inside Edition she lost both legs in a car accident. She said the wheelchair, which cost $2,000, was damaged in several places.

A GoFundMe for Benes raised nearly $9,000. She has said the money will go toward a new wheelchair and any money left over will be donated to other disabled people in need.

