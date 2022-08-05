Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life

Superfund locations in New Jersey (EPA/Getty Images Signature/MrDoomits/Townsquare Media photo illustration)

The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields.

For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse, and these are now home to everything from continued industrial operations to wildlife habitats.

The EPA maintains a historical overview of each of these sites, but also updates their current condition and use, which are the qualifiers New Jersey 101.5 has compiled here.

American Cyanamid Co.

  • Where: Bridgewater
  • What's there now?: TD Bank Ballpark (home of the Somerset Patriots), NJ Transit Bridgewater station, Van Horne House, commercial space
  • Superfund Profile Page

Asbestos Dump

  • Where: Millington (Long Hill)
  • What's there now?: Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, commercial space
  • Superfund Profile Page

Bog Creek Farm

Brick Township Landfill

Burnt Fly Bog

Chemical Insecticide Corp.

Chemical Leaman Tank Lines Inc.

Chemsol Inc.

Ciba-Geigy Corp.

  • Where: Toms River
  • What's there now?: Owned by BASF, used for environmental science education, wildlife refuge, solar panel array
  • Superfund Profile Page

Cinnaminson Township (Block 702) Ground Water Contamination

  • Where: Cinnaminson / Delran
  • What's there now?: Commercial, industrial, and residential space; PSE&G solar array
  • Superfund Profile Page

Cooper Road

Curcio Scrap Metal Inc.

Curtis Specialty Papers Inc.

De Rewal Chemical Co.

  • Where: Kingwood
  • What's there now?: Recreational space, bird habitat, bike path; American Indian artifacts discovered during cleanup
  • Superfund Profile Page

Delilah Road

Diamond Alkali Co.

  • Where: Newark
  • What's there now?: Still under development; Newark Riverfront Park opened nearby
  • Superfund Profile Page

Fair Lawn Well Field

Federal Creosote

  • Where: Manville
  • What's there now?: Residential space, with some residents relocated and old homes demolished
  • Superfund Profile Page

Former Kil-Tone Company

Garden State Cleaners Co.

  • Where: Buena
  • What's there now?: Vacant and available for redevelopment, zoned for commercial use
  • Superfund Profile Page

Garfield Ground Water Contamination

Glen Ridge Radium Site

  • Where: Bloomfield / East Orange / Glen Ridge
  • What's there now?: Commercial and residential space
  • Superfund Profile Page

Grand Street Mercury

Higgins Disposal

  • Where: Franklin Township (Somerset County)
  • What's there now?: Hasty Acres equestrian school, truck repair shop, residence
  • Superfund Profile Page

Higgins Farm

Iceland Coin Laundry Area GW Plume

Imperial Oil Co., Inc./Champion Chemicals

  • Where: Morganville (Marlboro)
  • What's there now?: Protected wetlands, box turtle habitat, available commercial and residential space
  • Superfund Profile Page

Industrial Latex Corp.

Jackson Township Landfill

Johnson & Towers

Landfill & Development Co.

LCP Chemicals Inc.

  • Where: Linden
  • What's there now?: Cleanup continues, including demolishing buildings and restoring wetlands
  • Superfund Profile Page

Lightman Drum Company

Lipari Landfill

Matteo & Sons Inc.

Maywood Chemical Co.

  • Where: Lodi / Maywood / Rochelle Park
  • What's there now?: Stepan Company chemical manufacturing, three parks, fire station, commercial and residential space
  • Superfund Profile Page

Monitor Devices Inc./Intercircuits Inc.

Montclair/West Orange Radium Site

Montgomery Township Housing Development

  • Where: Montgomery
  • What's there now?: Montgomery Township Shopping Center, residential space
  • Superfund Profile Page

Myers Property

NL Industries

  • Where: Pedricktown (Oldmans Township)
  • What's there now?: Industrial equipment surplus storage
  • Superfund Profile Page

Pepe Field

  • Where: Boonton Town
  • What's there now?: Reopened recreational facility including a Little League field, walking path, playground, basketball court, gazebo, and concession stand
  • Superfund Profile Page

Pijak Farm

PJP Landfill

  • Where: Jersey City
  • What's there now?: Portions of site owned by Prologis and the city of Jersey City
  • Superfund Profile Page

Pohatcong Valley Ground Water Contamination

  • Where: Warren County
  • What's there now?: Agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential space

Price Landfill

  • Where: Egg Harbor Township / Pleasantville
  • What's there now?: Atlantic City Electric solar panel array
  • Superfund Profile Page

Radiation Technology Inc.

  • Where: Rockaway Township
  • What's there now?: Sterigenics International radiation sterilization facility
  • Superfund Profile Page

Raritan Bay Slag

Ringwood Mines/Landfill

  • Where: Ringwood
  • What's there now?: Ringwood Borough garage, state park, commercial and residential space, future municipal recycling center

Riverside Industrial Park

  • Where: Newark
  • What's there now?: Commercial and industrial space, site partially owned by city of Newark
  • Superfund Profile Page

Roebling Steel Co.

  • Where: Florence
  • What's there now?: NJ Transit light rail station, Roebling Museum, riverfront park
  • Superfund Profile Page

Rolling Knolls LF

  • Where: Green Village (Morris County)
  • What's there now?: 35 acres are part of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge
  • Superfund Profile Page

South Brunswick Landfill

Spence Farm

Standard Chlorine

Universal Oil Products (Chemical Division)

  • Where: East Rutherford
  • What's there now?: retail space, NJ Transit Pascack Valley line, public services storage
  • Superfund Profile Page

Ventron/Velsicol

Vineland Chemical Co., Inc.

Welsbach & General Gas Mantle (Camden Radiation)

  • Where: Camden / Gloucester City
  • What's there now?: Waterfront South Theatre, sports complexes, Gloucester Marine Terminal, Gloucester City Middle School
  • Superfund Profile Page

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

