Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life

The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields.

For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse, and these are now home to everything from continued industrial operations to wildlife habitats.

The EPA maintains a historical overview of each of these sites, but also updates their current condition and use, which are the qualifiers New Jersey 101.5 has compiled here.

American Cyanamid Co.

TD Bank Ballpark Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Bridgewater

What's there now?: TD Bank Ballpark (home of the Somerset Patriots), NJ Transit Bridgewater station, Van Horne House, commercial space

Asbestos Dump

Where: Millington (Long Hill)

What's there now?: Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, commercial space

Bog Creek Farm

Bog Creek Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Howell

What's there now?: Athletic fields

Brick Township Landfill

Brick solar panels Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Brick Township

What's there now?: Solar panel array

Burnt Fly Bog

Where: Marlboro / Old Bridge

What's there now?: Restored wetlands

Chemical Insecticide Corp.

Metuchen-Edison Community Dog Park Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Edison

What's there now?: Metuchen-Edison Community Dog Park

Chemical Leaman Tank Lines Inc.

Where: Bridgeport (Logan Township)

What's there now?: Restored wetlands

Chemsol Inc.

Where: Piscataway

What's there now?: Restored wetlands, residential space

Ciba-Geigy Corp.

Ciba-Geigy Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Toms River

What's there now?: Owned by BASF, used for environmental science education, wildlife refuge, solar panel array

Cinnaminson Township (Block 702) Ground Water Contamination

Where: Cinnaminson / Delran

What's there now?: Commercial, industrial, and residential space; PSE&G solar array

Cooper Road

Where: Voorhees

What's there now?: Residential development

Curcio Scrap Metal Inc.

Where: Saddle Brook

What's there now?: Continued scrap metal recycling operations

Curtis Specialty Papers Inc.

Curtis site Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Alexandria / Milford

What's there now?: Wildlife habitat

De Rewal Chemical Co.

De Rewal site Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Kingwood

What's there now?: Recreational space, bird habitat, bike path; American Indian artifacts discovered during cleanup

Delilah Road

Where: Egg Harbor Township

What's there now?: Solar panel array

Diamond Alkali Co.

Where: Newark

What's there now?: Still under development; Newark Riverfront Park opened nearby

Fair Lawn Well Field

Where: Fair Lawn

What's there now?: Commercial, industrial, and residential space

Federal Creosote

Where: Manville

What's there now?: Residential space, with some residents relocated and old homes demolished

Former Kil-Tone Company

Where: Vineland

What's there now?: Commercial and residential space

Garden State Cleaners Co.

Where: Buena

What's there now?: Vacant and available for redevelopment, zoned for commercial use

Garfield Ground Water Contamination

Where: Garfield

What's there now?: Commercial and residential space

Glen Ridge Radium Site

Where: Bloomfield / East Orange / Glen Ridge

What's there now?: Commercial and residential space

Grand Street Mercury

Where: Hoboken

What's there now?: Residential space

Higgins Disposal

Hasty Acres Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Franklin Township (Somerset County)

What's there now?: Hasty Acres equestrian school, truck repair shop, residence

Higgins Farm

Higgins Farm Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Franklin Township (Somerset County)

What's there now?: Cattle farm

Iceland Coin Laundry Area GW Plume

Where: Vineland

What's there now?: Commercial and residential space

Imperial Oil Co., Inc./Champion Chemicals

Imperial Oil site Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Morganville (Marlboro)

What's there now?: Protected wetlands, box turtle habitat, available commercial and residential space

Industrial Latex Corp.

Where: Wallington

What's there now?: Wallington Department of Public Works storage

Jackson Township Landfill

Ocean County Modelers Club Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Jackson

What's there now?: Flying field for the Ocean County Modelers Club

Johnson & Towers

Where: Mount Laurel

What's there now?: Engine repair shop, office space

Landfill & Development Co.

Landfill & Development Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Mount Holly

What's there now?: PSE&G solar farm

LCP Chemicals Inc.

Where: Linden

What's there now?: Cleanup continues, including demolishing buildings and restoring wetlands

Lightman Drum Company

Where: Winslow

What's there now?: United Cooperage storage site

Lipari Landfill

Alcyon Lake Park Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Pitman

What's there now?: Part of Alcyon Lake Park

Matteo & Sons Inc.

Where: Thorofare (West Deptford)

What's there now?: Metals recycling facility

Maywood Chemical Co.

Where: Lodi / Maywood / Rochelle Park

What's there now?: Stepan Company chemical manufacturing, three parks, fire station, commercial and residential space

Monitor Devices Inc./Intercircuits Inc.

Where: Wall

Montclair/West Orange Radium Site

Where: Montclair / West Orange

What's there now?: Remediated residential space

Montgomery Township Housing Development

Where: Montgomery

What's there now?: Montgomery Township Shopping Center, residential space

Myers Property

Where: Franklin Township (Hunterdon County)

What's there now?: Recreational trail

NL Industries

Where: Pedricktown (Oldmans Township)

What's there now?: Industrial equipment surplus storage

Pepe Field

Where: Boonton Town

What's there now?: Reopened recreational facility including a Little League field, walking path, playground, basketball court, gazebo, and concession stand

Pijak Farm

Pijak Farm Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Plumsted

What's there now?: Continued farm use, with residential space

PJP Landfill

PJP Landfill Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Jersey City

What's there now?: Portions of site owned by Prologis and the city of Jersey City

Pohatcong Valley Ground Water Contamination

Where: Warren County

What's there now?: Agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential space

Price Landfill

Where: Egg Harbor Township / Pleasantville

What's there now?: Atlantic City Electric solar panel array

Radiation Technology Inc.

Where: Rockaway Township

What's there now?: Sterigenics International radiation sterilization facility

Raritan Bay Slag

Where: Old Bridge / Sayreville

What's there now?: Recreational/ecological use

Ringwood Mines/Landfill

Where: Ringwood

What's there now?: Ringwood Borough garage, state park, commercial and residential space, future municipal recycling center

Riverside Industrial Park

Where: Newark

What's there now?: Commercial and industrial space, site partially owned by city of Newark

Roebling Steel Co.

Roebling Museum Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: Florence

What's there now?: NJ Transit light rail station, Roebling Museum, riverfront park

Rolling Knolls LF

Where: Green Village (Morris County)

What's there now?: 35 acres are part of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge

South Brunswick Landfill

Where: South Brunswick

What's there now?: Solar panel array

Spence Farm

Where: Plumsted

What's there now?: Continued agricultural use

Standard Chlorine

Where: Kearny

What's there now?: Purchased in 2020 for commercial/industrial reuse

Universal Oil Products (Chemical Division)

East Rutherford strip mall Environmental Protection Agency loading...

Where: East Rutherford

What's there now?: retail space, NJ Transit Pascack Valley line, public services storage

Ventron/Velsicol

Where: Carlstadt / Wood-Ridge

What's there now?: Ecological use, warehouse space

Vineland Chemical Co., Inc.

Where: Vineland

What's there now?: Atlantic White Cedar wetlands

Welsbach & General Gas Mantle (Camden Radiation)

Where: Camden / Gloucester City

What's there now?: Waterfront South Theatre, sports complexes, Gloucester Marine Terminal, Gloucester City Middle School

