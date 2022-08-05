Some of the most polluted and toxic sites in NJ now have new life
The United States Environmental Protection Agency makes distinctions between redeveloping lands that have been designated as Superfund areas, and other contaminated sites such as brownfields.
For the former, there are nearly 60 sites in New Jersey that have cleared a certain level of remediation to be declared safe for reuse, and these are now home to everything from continued industrial operations to wildlife habitats.
The EPA maintains a historical overview of each of these sites, but also updates their current condition and use, which are the qualifiers New Jersey 101.5 has compiled here.
American Cyanamid Co.
- Where: Bridgewater
- What's there now?: TD Bank Ballpark (home of the Somerset Patriots), NJ Transit Bridgewater station, Van Horne House, commercial space
- Superfund Profile Page
Asbestos Dump
- Where: Millington (Long Hill)
- What's there now?: Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge, commercial space
- Superfund Profile Page
Bog Creek Farm
- Where: Howell
- What's there now?: Athletic fields
- Superfund Profile Page
Brick Township Landfill
- Where: Brick Township
- What's there now?: Solar panel array
- Superfund Profile Page
Burnt Fly Bog
- Where: Marlboro / Old Bridge
- What's there now?: Restored wetlands
- Superfund Profile Page
Chemical Insecticide Corp.
- Where: Edison
- What's there now?: Metuchen-Edison Community Dog Park
- Superfund Profile Page
Chemical Leaman Tank Lines Inc.
- Where: Bridgeport (Logan Township)
- What's there now?: Restored wetlands
- Superfund Profile Page
Chemsol Inc.
- Where: Piscataway
- What's there now?: Restored wetlands, residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Ciba-Geigy Corp.
- Where: Toms River
- What's there now?: Owned by BASF, used for environmental science education, wildlife refuge, solar panel array
- Superfund Profile Page
Cinnaminson Township (Block 702) Ground Water Contamination
- Where: Cinnaminson / Delran
- What's there now?: Commercial, industrial, and residential space; PSE&G solar array
- Superfund Profile Page
Cooper Road
- Where: Voorhees
- What's there now?: Residential development
- Superfund Profile Page
Curcio Scrap Metal Inc.
- Where: Saddle Brook
- What's there now?: Continued scrap metal recycling operations
- Superfund Profile Page
Curtis Specialty Papers Inc.
- Where: Alexandria / Milford
- What's there now?: Wildlife habitat
- Superfund Profile Page
De Rewal Chemical Co.
- Where: Kingwood
- What's there now?: Recreational space, bird habitat, bike path; American Indian artifacts discovered during cleanup
- Superfund Profile Page
Delilah Road
- Where: Egg Harbor Township
- What's there now?: Solar panel array
- Superfund Profile Page
Diamond Alkali Co.
- Where: Newark
- What's there now?: Still under development; Newark Riverfront Park opened nearby
- Superfund Profile Page
Fair Lawn Well Field
- Where: Fair Lawn
- What's there now?: Commercial, industrial, and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Federal Creosote
- Where: Manville
- What's there now?: Residential space, with some residents relocated and old homes demolished
- Superfund Profile Page
Former Kil-Tone Company
- Where: Vineland
- What's there now?: Commercial and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Garden State Cleaners Co.
- Where: Buena
- What's there now?: Vacant and available for redevelopment, zoned for commercial use
- Superfund Profile Page
Garfield Ground Water Contamination
- Where: Garfield
- What's there now?: Commercial and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Glen Ridge Radium Site
- Where: Bloomfield / East Orange / Glen Ridge
- What's there now?: Commercial and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Grand Street Mercury
- Where: Hoboken
- What's there now?: Residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Higgins Disposal
- Where: Franklin Township (Somerset County)
- What's there now?: Hasty Acres equestrian school, truck repair shop, residence
- Superfund Profile Page
Higgins Farm
- Where: Franklin Township (Somerset County)
- What's there now?: Cattle farm
- Superfund Profile Page
Iceland Coin Laundry Area GW Plume
- Where: Vineland
- What's there now?: Commercial and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Imperial Oil Co., Inc./Champion Chemicals
- Where: Morganville (Marlboro)
- What's there now?: Protected wetlands, box turtle habitat, available commercial and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Industrial Latex Corp.
- Where: Wallington
- What's there now?: Wallington Department of Public Works storage
- Superfund Profile Page
Jackson Township Landfill
- Where: Jackson
- What's there now?: Flying field for the Ocean County Modelers Club
- Superfund Profile Page
Johnson & Towers
- Where: Mount Laurel
- What's there now?: Engine repair shop, office space
- Superfund Profile Page
Landfill & Development Co.
- Where: Mount Holly
- What's there now?: PSE&G solar farm
- Superfund Profile Page
LCP Chemicals Inc.
- Where: Linden
- What's there now?: Cleanup continues, including demolishing buildings and restoring wetlands
- Superfund Profile Page
Lightman Drum Company
- Where: Winslow
- What's there now?: United Cooperage storage site
- Superfund Profile Page
Lipari Landfill
- Where: Pitman
- What's there now?: Part of Alcyon Lake Park
- Superfund Profile Page
Matteo & Sons Inc.
- Where: Thorofare (West Deptford)
- What's there now?: Metals recycling facility
- Superfund Profile Page
Maywood Chemical Co.
- Where: Lodi / Maywood / Rochelle Park
- What's there now?: Stepan Company chemical manufacturing, three parks, fire station, commercial and residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Monitor Devices Inc./Intercircuits Inc.
- Where: Wall
- Superfund Profile Page
Montclair/West Orange Radium Site
- Where: Montclair / West Orange
- What's there now?: Remediated residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Montgomery Township Housing Development
- Where: Montgomery
- What's there now?: Montgomery Township Shopping Center, residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
Myers Property
- Where: Franklin Township (Hunterdon County)
- What's there now?: Recreational trail
- Superfund Profile Page
NL Industries
- Where: Pedricktown (Oldmans Township)
- What's there now?: Industrial equipment surplus storage
- Superfund Profile Page
Pepe Field
- Where: Boonton Town
- What's there now?: Reopened recreational facility including a Little League field, walking path, playground, basketball court, gazebo, and concession stand
- Superfund Profile Page
Pijak Farm
- Where: Plumsted
- What's there now?: Continued farm use, with residential space
- Superfund Profile Page
PJP Landfill
- Where: Jersey City
- What's there now?: Portions of site owned by Prologis and the city of Jersey City
- Superfund Profile Page
Pohatcong Valley Ground Water Contamination
- Where: Warren County
- What's there now?: Agricultural, commercial, industrial, and residential space
Price Landfill
- Where: Egg Harbor Township / Pleasantville
- What's there now?: Atlantic City Electric solar panel array
- Superfund Profile Page
Radiation Technology Inc.
- Where: Rockaway Township
- What's there now?: Sterigenics International radiation sterilization facility
- Superfund Profile Page
Raritan Bay Slag
- Where: Old Bridge / Sayreville
- What's there now?: Recreational/ecological use
- Superfund Profile Page
Ringwood Mines/Landfill
- Where: Ringwood
- What's there now?: Ringwood Borough garage, state park, commercial and residential space, future municipal recycling center
Riverside Industrial Park
- Where: Newark
- What's there now?: Commercial and industrial space, site partially owned by city of Newark
- Superfund Profile Page
Roebling Steel Co.
- Where: Florence
- What's there now?: NJ Transit light rail station, Roebling Museum, riverfront park
- Superfund Profile Page
Rolling Knolls LF
- Where: Green Village (Morris County)
- What's there now?: 35 acres are part of Great Swamp National Wildlife Refuge
- Superfund Profile Page
South Brunswick Landfill
- Where: South Brunswick
- What's there now?: Solar panel array
- Superfund Profile Page
Spence Farm
- Where: Plumsted
- What's there now?: Continued agricultural use
- Superfund Profile Page
Standard Chlorine
- Where: Kearny
- What's there now?: Purchased in 2020 for commercial/industrial reuse
- Superfund Profile Page
Universal Oil Products (Chemical Division)
- Where: East Rutherford
- What's there now?: retail space, NJ Transit Pascack Valley line, public services storage
- Superfund Profile Page
Ventron/Velsicol
- Where: Carlstadt / Wood-Ridge
- What's there now?: Ecological use, warehouse space
- Superfund Profile Page
Vineland Chemical Co., Inc.
- Where: Vineland
- What's there now?: Atlantic White Cedar wetlands
- Superfund Profile Page
Welsbach & General Gas Mantle (Camden Radiation)
- Where: Camden / Gloucester City
- What's there now?: Waterfront South Theatre, sports complexes, Gloucester Marine Terminal, Gloucester City Middle School
- Superfund Profile Page
