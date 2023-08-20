Some of the best sushi in New Jersey can be found at this hotel

Do you consider yourself a foodie?

Someone who's always in the know about the newest restaurants, the best spots to eat, and where to get the best service?

If you do, good for you, if you don't, then you and I are on the same boat.

For example, since moving to Jersey I've pretty much eaten at the same 15 restaurants because I know the menus and they have what I like.

Trying new and exotic foods isn't always a top priority.

Photo by VD Photography on Unsplash

That being said, Jersey is home to some amazing food finds, and it would be a mistake not to take advantage of that fact.

Whether you want a local hole-in-the-wall, high-end dining, or just a fun pub, Jersey's got a spot for you.

But would you ever go to a hotel strictly to grab some dinner?

Photo by Markus Spiske on Unsplash

The idea kind of makes me laugh like planning a date night at the Chilli's specifically because it's inside a Comfort Inn.

But sometimes, hotels are actually known for their restaurants, and it's not because it's a popular chain attached to the lobby.

One New Jersey Hotel Has Some Of The Best Sushi In The State.

I kid you not, the experts at Love Food have found hotels in each state across the country that offer up some of the best food you can find.

And in New Jersey, it may not be a surprise that you'll have to take a trip to Atlantic City.

According to Love Food, the Hard Rock Hotel And Casino has the best hotel food in New Jersey.

Photo by Conor Samuel on Unsplash

I wasn't too sure about that at first, but Love Food says that inside the hotel and casino, you'll find Kuro, which is one of the best, authentic Japanese restaurants in the state.

Personally, I would have thought it was one of AC's great steakhouses, but hey if you like sushi be sure to check it out.