Small plane crashes off New Jersey’s Long Beach Island

A small glider plane crashed into the water off the southern end of Long Beach Island on Thursday morning, according to Ocean County Sheriff Michael Mastronardy.

Mastronardy told New Jersey 101.5 that initial reports are that as many as three people may be on board the plane that went into water 1.5 miles from 26th Street in Long Beach Township.

The Coast Guard said a helicopter and crews from Air Station Atlantic City and Barnegat Light are conducting a search.

Video showed a helicopter in the air and several rescue boats in the water.

Josh Bligh, head of the Long Beach Township Beach Patrol, said that members of Beach Haven's Fire Rescue as well as members of his beach patrol responded to the scene.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for additional information.

Are you on LBI and see the plane? Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

