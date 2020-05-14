Six Flags Safari drive-thru reopens in time for summer

JACKSON — A portion of Six Flags Great Adventure will soon reopen to the public after Gov. Phil Murphy on Wednesday said that drive-thru events are now allowed during the public health emergency.

Murphy on Wednesday said gatherings of vehicles at drive-in movies, farms and safaris would be allowed. Visitors have to remain in their vehicles and follow social distancing protocols.

The Delsea Drive-In located in Vineland said it will open on Friday, May 22.

Six Flags Great Adventure said it would reopen its Safari as a standalone drive-thru format to view the 1,200 exotic animals it houses but did not give an exact start date. Reservations will be required by everyone, including season pass and single-day ticket holders. Tickets must be purchased online and will not be available at the gate.

Spokeswoman Kristin Fitzgerald said a date should be announced in the next week or two. Preparations are underway to put procedures in place to protect animals, guests and workers, according to Fitzgerald.

The theme park and Hurricane Harbor water park remain closed.

The Safari, an original attraction of the theme park that first opened in 1974, changed to a guided tour format in 2013.

