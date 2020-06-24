Six Flags Great Adventure re-opens July 3 with new rules

JACKSON — Six Flags Great Adventure will reopen Friday, July 3, for the first time since the state ordered all recreation facilities to remain closed in March.

Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday said amusement and water parks would be permitted to open starting Thursday, July 2.

The parks will be permitted to reopen at 50% of listed capacity with face coverings required of all staff and visitors.

Six Flags had already converted its safari into a drive-thru when Murphy allowed drive in gatherings in May. Six Flags said Tuesday that the main park will reopen July 3 for members and season-pass holders. It will open to the general public on Saturday, July 4, at reduced attendance levels below what is allowed but will gradually increase through the month. An opening date for Hurricane Harbor has not yet been announced.

“Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor are beloved outdoor destinations for so many in the Northeast, and we look forward to welcoming families back to our parks. The safety of our guests and team members remains our number one priority, and the new safety guidelines we have put in place are designed to create a safe environment for everyone,” Six Flags Great Adventure and Hurricane Harbor Park President John Winkler said in a written statement.

The Safari drive-thru will continue to operate but guided tours will resume "soon," according to the park.

Every attraction, shop and eatery at the park will not be be available when the park first reopens.

It will be a different experience for park visitors even before they arrive, with the continued use of an online reservation system that will require watching a video on the park's social-distancing, health and sanitizing policies.

The park will use a touchless bag-check system and take people's temperatures at the entrance.

Masks will be available for purchase at the front gate and will be required on water slides, water attractions and pools.

"Mask break zones” will allow guests to temporarily remove their masks.

Mobile food ordering will be available. Social-distancing protocols will be in place in dining areas.

Empty rows and seats will separate guests on rides and attractions.

Capacity at indoor venues and on some attractions including the Wave Pool and Lazy River will be reduced.

Large areas will be disinfected with backpack sprayers. Sanitizers and disinfectants will be available around the park.

