Sip n’ See your way through Somerset County

The summer edition of the Sip & See Somerset event, which launched at the end of June, continues in August.

“We’re highlighting our parks, our historic sites as well as our local businesses,” said Melonie Marano, deputy director of the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

What is Sip & See?

Patrons visit and “sip” their way through five selected Somerset County beverage makers, which include three breweries, one distillery, and one cider location, then “see” locations throughout the county that complement those sip visits.

Bellemara Distillery, Hillsborough (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) Bellemara Distillery, Hillsborough (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) loading...

Bellemara Distillery (Hillsborough)

2 Clerico Lane, Building 5

Hillsborough, NJ

https://www.bellemaradistillery.com/

Hours: Wed, Thurs: 5 to 10 p.m., Fri: 4 to 10 p.m., Sat: 2 to 10 p.m., and Sun: 2 to 8 p.m.

Burnt Mills Cider, Bedminster (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) Burnt Mills Cider, Bedminster (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) loading...

Burnt Mills Cider (Bedminster)

3540 Route 206

Bedminister, NJ

https://burntmillscider.com

Hours: Thurs-Fri: 4 to 8 p.m., Sat: 12 to 8 p.m., and Sun: 12 to 6 p.m.

Flounder Brewing, Hillsborough (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) Flounder Brewing, Hillsborough (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) loading...

Flounder Brewing (Hillsborough)

2 Clerico Lane, Building 4

Hillsborough, NJ

https://www.flounderbrewing.com/

Hours: Wed: 4 to 9 p.m., Thurs: 3 to 10 p.m., Fri: 2 to 10 p.m., Sat: 12 to 10 p.m., and Sun: 12 to 8 p.m.

Jersey Cyclone Brewing Somerset (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) Jersey Cyclone Brewing Somerset (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) loading...

Jersey Cyclone Brewing (Somerset)

14 Worlds Fair Drive, Unit J

Somerset, NJ

https://jerseycyclone.com

Hours: Mon-Wed: 4 to 8 p.m., Thurs: 4 to 9 p.m., Fri: 3 to 9 p.m., Sat: 12 to 9 p.m., and Sun: 12 to 6 p.m.

Village Brewing, Somerville (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) Village Brewing, Somerville (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) loading...

Village Brewing (Somerville)

34 West Main Street

Somerville, NJ

https://www.villagebrewing.com/

Hours: Tues-Thurs: 5 to 11 p.m., Fri-Sat: 12 to 1 a.m., and Sun: 12 to 10 p.m.

The idea is to keep things fresh and interesting every season so visitors always have something new to do whenever they visit Somerset County, she added.

How does “Sip & See” work?

Interested visitors will pick up a passport at any of the five beverage makers listed above or they can pick one up at the county’s 4-H fair from Aug. 10 through Aug. 12.

Get the passport, go to one of the “sip locations” and they will stamp it for you.

At these craft beverage makers, Marano said there is no set “sip.” Feel free to try anything on the menu. Everyone has a different palate and there are so many beverage locations in Somerset to accommodate those different palates, she added.

“While you’re in the passport, there’s a QR code that you scan that brings you to our website, www.visitsomersetnj.org. That gives you listings of places to see that we’re recommending,” Marano said.

That includes small local businesses, restaurants, hotels, and shops that are in the area, participating in this program made possible through a grant funded by the Somerset County Board of Commissioners.

While they encourage local tourism, Marano said they encourage folks coming from out of town that wants to make this a whole weekend destination.

Once you get all five stamps at the five “sip” locations, then bring the passport to the visitor’s center in Somerville. They will give a free t-shirt saying you “sipped and seed” through Somerset County.

Jacobus Vanderveer House and Museum, Bedminster (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) Jacobus Vanderveer House and Museum, Bedminster (Photo Credit: VisitSomersetNJ.org) loading...

What does fall in Somerset look like?

The harvest edition of “Sip & See Somerset” will debut right after Labor Day. It will focus more on the county’s historic sites, Weekend Journey to the Past on Oct 8 and 9, and it will highlight the county’s best leaf-peeping destinations. There will also be a huge focus on local farms. Marano said the farms do so much in the fall with pumping picking and hayrides, and should be recognized.

“Sip & See is a great way to give yourself a plan to really experience Somerset County and all it has to offer. We have great itineraries on the website. Spend the night. Go see our minor league Yankee-affiliated team, the Somerset Patriots. Come spend the weekend in Somerset. You will definitely sip, see and enjoy,” Marano said.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

