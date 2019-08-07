Sinbad appearing at the Monmouth Film Festival

That's right, Sinbad, star of screen and stage is one of the funniest people you will ever see at a comedy club. I had a great opportunity a couple years ago to join him on stage at the Stress Factory in New Brunswick. I opened the show for him and he called me back on stage and proceeded to pick apart my routine. It was awesome and helped me take my set to the next level.

I'm back on stage with the comic great this Friday at the Monmouth Film Festival. I'll take the stage at 6:15pm at the Two River Theater in Red Bank and then Sinbad starts at 6:30pm.

Here's the even better news, take in the iconic Film Festival with a discount from NJ101.5. Go to monmouthfilmfestival.org and use promo code "1015" to get 10% off your tickets to the event. Hope to see you Friday night!

