As I have been saying for months, the masks are useless propaganda pushed by faulty science and irresponsible politicians. Even with the mandates however, not everyone has to wear the mask as there are exceptions built into even the worst of the mandate (read Gov. Phil Murphy's executive orders). We also know beyond a doubt that the mask-culture has the science completely wrong as MOST people testing positive for COVID (ACCORDING TO THE CDC) are wearing a mask ALWAYS.

As we hear daily, most New Jersey chain companies have rolled over and allowed the governor’s orders to crush them into submission to the point of denying citizens their constitutionally protected rights. One company however, stands out above the rest.

Costco’s CEO Craig Jelinek sent a letter to Costco members back in May letting them know that there are exceptions to the mask rule. This is important because the medical exemption can’t be challenged legally in the store. According to the Americans for Disabilities Act, the employees cannot ask you to prove your condition. So I’ll just leave that there for you to decide what is best for your own health.

Please remember that evidence is mounting that not only is the mask ineffective, but it may be causing you harm. We know that across the nation the places with the highest number of new "cases" have mask mandates. We know that the mask cannot be effective stopping the virus, even if it stops large moisture droplets. The pull quote:

At best, a mask may reduce the transmission of large respiratory droplets, but it does nothing to prevent the transmission of aerosolized particulates exhaled by asymptomatic or presymptomatic individuals with COVID-19.21 Health agencies' own research show it's a futile measure that only provides a false sense of security. For example, the World Health Organization's June 5, 2020, guidance memo22 on face mask use states "there is no direct evidence (from studies on COVID- 19 and in healthy people in the community) on the effectiveness of universal masking of healthy people in the community to prevent infection with respiratory viruses, including COVID-19." Similarly, a May 2020 policy review paper23 published in the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's journal, Emerging Infectious Diseases, concluded that "Our systematic review found no significant effect of face masks on transmission of laboratory-confirmed influenza." This is highly relevant, as the influenza virus is about twice the size of SARS-CoV-2. If masks cannot prevent transmission of influenza, they certainly cannot prevent transmission of SARS-CoV-2. - Dr. Joesph Mercola

Here’s another doc comparing the mask to a chain link fence being used to stop mosquitoes …

Here’s a another way for you to fight back. If anything, there is a debate on the efficacy and the short and long term health impacts of daily mask wearing. Have your voice heard. Here’s a site with information and a petition to have your voice counted.

And the pull quote about the possible harmful effects:

Evidence that face masks reduce the transmission of viral respiratory infections within community settings is equivocal at best.[4],[5],[6] A recent meta-analysis of scientific literature, including 11 randomized, controlled trials and 10 observational studies, found that there was no clear clinical or laboratory-confirmed evidence that masks prevent infection.[7] To the contrary, the study warned that facemasks “…may even increase transmission if they act as fomites [objects or materials that are likely to carry infection] or prompt other behaviours that transmit the virus such as face touching.” - standforhealthfreedom.com

Bottom line is good on Costco and other companies who value common sense and their customers enough to allow for some discretion with the absurd mandates. For those of you defending the companies enforcing the rule hiding behind private property, it’s a false argument. Your property rights don’t allow you to infringe on my civil liberties and certainly don’t allow you to potentially compromise my health.

