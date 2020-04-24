Sick of quarantine? ‘Parks and Rec’ is back and so are they

If you’re a fan of the Emmy winning seven season show Parks and Rec your lockdown just got a smidge better. It’s been announced the cast has come back for a one-off special to raise money for food banks during the coronavirus crisis.

According to TVLine.com, Michael Schur, executive producer, said in a statement, “I sent a hopeful email to the cast, and they all got back to me within 45 minutes. Our old Parks and Rec team has put together one more 30-minute slice of (quarantined) Pawnee life, and we hope everyone enjoys it. And donates!”

The special airs Thursday April 30 at 8:30pm on NBC and will feature the full cast including Amy Poehler, Rob Lowe, Chris Pratt, Rashida Jones and all the rest. The old gang is under stay at home orders in Pawnee just like the rest of us and they get together through Zoom in the scripted special.

I’m sure it will go as smoothly as all our own real life Zoom attempts. And by attempts I mean fails.