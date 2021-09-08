The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has announced charges against a Shrewsbury man for the alleged embezzling of upwards of $750,000 from his former employer.

Mark S. Bloom, 45, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to a release from the prosecutor's office Wednesday.

Investigators doing a financial analysis of D'Angelico Guitars of America in Colts Neck said they found that in early 2020, Bloom created a personal PayPal account. They then allege that Bloom transferred funds from multiple business accounts into his own personal one.

Get our free mobile app

Bloom was said to have spent much of the sum he allegedly pocketed on online gambling, according to the release.

The prosecutor's office said that Bloom formerly worked for D'Angelico, a musical instrument manufacturer, as an accountant.

A hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court is being scheduled.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

See 20 Ways America Has Changed Since 9/11 For those of us who lived through 9/11, the day’s events will forever be emblazoned on our consciousnesses, a terrible tragedy we can’t, and won’t, forget. Now, two decades on, Stacker reflects back on the events of 9/11 and many of the ways the world has changed since then. Using information from news reports, government sources, and research centers, this is a list of 20 aspects of American life that were forever altered by the events of that day. From language to air travel to our handling of immigration and foreign policy, read on to see just how much life in the United States was affected by 9/11.

President Joe Biden visits Somerset County, NJ to tour Ida damage President Joe Biden visited Somerset County on Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, for a meeting with state and county officials in Hillsborough and a tour of storm damage in Manville.