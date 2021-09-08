Shrewsbury, NJ man accused of embezzling $750K from Colts Neck company
The Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office has announced charges against a Shrewsbury man for the alleged embezzling of upwards of $750,000 from his former employer.
Mark S. Bloom, 45, is charged with second-degree theft by unlawful taking, according to a release from the prosecutor's office Wednesday.
Investigators doing a financial analysis of D'Angelico Guitars of America in Colts Neck said they found that in early 2020, Bloom created a personal PayPal account. They then allege that Bloom transferred funds from multiple business accounts into his own personal one.
Bloom was said to have spent much of the sum he allegedly pocketed on online gambling, according to the release.
The prosecutor's office said that Bloom formerly worked for D'Angelico, a musical instrument manufacturer, as an accountant.
A hearing in Monmouth County Superior Court is being scheduled.
