Should we be allowed to carry a handgun in New Jersey? The NRA is suing to find out. The lawsuit brought on by the National Rifle Associations' institute for legislative action has partnered with The Association of New Jersey's rifle and pistol clubs to challenge New Jersey's restrictive concealed carry laws.

According to the article;

"New Jersey’s may-issue statute also requires that people justify their need to carry. And even though the Supreme Court said that self-defense is 'the central component' of the Second Amendment, the desire to defend yourself is insufficient justification under New Jersey law. This makes it all but impossible for law-abiding gun owners to receive a permit, which is required to lawfully carry a handgun in New Jersey."

Times are changing. Violent crime is up in New Jersey, Trenton has beaten its own record for homicides. We see peaceful protests turn violent across the country. We hear of cities and states wanting to defund the police. New Jersey Democrats say they would never do that, but people say a lot of things they would never do, that is until they were done.

What would be so wrong with people being able to carry a gun in New Jersey? Right now, only the bad guys and very few people who clear a lot of obstacles can do it. As for the responsible gun owners, they need a really good reason, and protecting your loved ones and property simply doesn't qualify.

Now I'm not saying that everyone in New Jersey should carry a gun. What I am saying is that responsible gun owners should have the option. That's assuming the irresponsible gun owners who don't obey the law already have one if they so choose.

Would you feel safer in a bank if you saw people carrying guns if someone were to pull a gun and try to rob it? Changes are most of said people are trained in gun use. Perhaps if a possible robber saw those same people the robbery would be averted. The same could be said for any type of shootings.

If people were allowed to carry handguns in New Jersey you might see more people taking an interest in learning how to use them. Education as we all know is the best weapon.

Once upon a time we never would have thought of the idea of being able to carry a handgun in New Jersey. then again, once upon a time we never would have thought about the idea of legalized marijuana, but here we are.

Would I carry a gun if it were legal? Probably not, but it would be nice to know that I have that option to protect my family. Would you?

