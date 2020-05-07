If you've paid attention to the news over the last few decades you will remember seeing Dr. Anthony Fauci commenting on important medical stories and offering his expertise. In the last two months he has become the face of fighting COVID-19 in America with daily appearances on all major networks. He's become somewhat of a worshiped, folk hero, pop culture icon and America's favorite kindly old doctor/scientist/epidemiologist/expert.

He has lead the push for the kind of lockdown, quarantine, social suicide we have been experiencing for the last two months. Do we know a lot about this career bureaucrat doctor, other than his $385,000 a year salary and his work for five administrations? Well, a woman named Dr. Judy Mikovits PhD, has a lot to say about the good doctor Fauci.

Now if you google Dr. Mikovits, you'll get a quick description as an "anti-vax activist and conspiracy theorist" bio, which is enough to make most people say, "nutjob, I can't believe anything she says", and move on. But a curious person with an open mind might listen to what she has to say. I hope you are one of those people. They're in short supply lately.

We have received this video via email over a dozen times yesterday, so it's getting around. If you haven't seen it, you should watch it and make up your own mind about what Dr. Mikovits has to say. It's filled with a lot of information from a variety of doctors and medical experts. The "mainstream media" hasn't touched this yet, so it must not be true. Of course that's the complete opposite of reality. So watch.

