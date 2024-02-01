⭕ A bench clearing melee at a school wrestling match

A bleacher clearing brawl broke out at a grade school wrestling tournament in North Jersey, and now no one is talking about it.

Video posted to social media shows two men arguing at the New Jersey grade school wrestling championship meet at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday.

Two men started shoving each other at a grade school wrestling match in Lopatcong, NJ. It quickly escalated into a bleacher clearing brawl.

The argument led to shoving and then things escalated quickly as the bleachers clear and adults are seen pushing and shoving each other.

One video showed a person getting kicked in the head.

Phillipsburg High School in Lopatcong, NJ

Police did respond, and eventually the crowd calmed down and was dispersed.

Now, however, no one is talking about what happened.

Neither the police, Warren County prosecutor, wrestling league officials or school officials have made any public comment.

It is also not clear if anyone was facing charges for the melee.

Two parents who said they were in attendance did speak with lehighvalleylive.com, but refused to give their names. They confirmed police responded and say a child was hit during the brawl.

The fight, the parents said, was between parents of wrestlers from Phillipsburg and High Point which were competing for the championship.

The New Jersey Grade School league individual wrestling championship is scheduled for Sunday at Hunterdon Central High School. Some individual wrestlers from the Sunday match in Lopatcong would presumably be included.

League officials have not said if they will add security or if any of the parents involved in last weekend's fight will be banned from the event.

