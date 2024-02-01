⭕ A bench clearing melee at a school wrestling match
⭕ Video shows things escalate quickly
⭕ Now, no one is talking about what happened
A bleacher clearing brawl broke out at a grade school wrestling tournament in North Jersey, and now no one is talking about it.
Video posted to social media shows two men arguing at the New Jersey grade school wrestling championship meet at Phillipsburg High School on Sunday.
The argument led to shoving and then things escalated quickly as the bleachers clear and adults are seen pushing and shoving each other.
One video showed a person getting kicked in the head.
Police did respond, and eventually the crowd calmed down and was dispersed.
Now, however, no one is talking about what happened.
Neither the police, Warren County prosecutor, wrestling league officials or school officials have made any public comment.
It is also not clear if anyone was facing charges for the melee.
Two parents who said they were in attendance did speak with lehighvalleylive.com, but refused to give their names. They confirmed police responded and say a child was hit during the brawl.
The fight, the parents said, was between parents of wrestlers from Phillipsburg and High Point which were competing for the championship.
The New Jersey Grade School league individual wrestling championship is scheduled for Sunday at Hunterdon Central High School. Some individual wrestlers from the Sunday match in Lopatcong would presumably be included.
League officials have not said if they will add security or if any of the parents involved in last weekend's fight will be banned from the event.
Top 30 schools most violent schools in New Jersey
These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of violence. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported violent incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
Top 30 schools in NJ with the biggest bullying problem
These are the schools in New Jersey with the highest rates of bullying. The rankings are based on the annual School Performance Reports for the 2021-22 school year. New Jersey 101.5 ranked the schools based on the rate of reported bullying incidents per 100 students. Schools with enrolment less than 100 are excluded.
Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5
These are the best NJ high schools for sports
Stacker put together a list of the best high schools for sports across New Jersey — using data from Niche that included sports championships, family surveys, student enrollment, athletic participation rate and sports options. Here's the top 25.