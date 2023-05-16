Martha Stewart, 81, Makes History on Cover of ‘Sports Illustrated’

Martha Stewart just made history! The lifestyle mogul is officially the oldest model to ever grace the cover of Sports Illustrated.

The magazine deems the businesswoman the "OG of influencers" due to her many business endeavors, which include her an Amazon storefront that recommends products to fans ranging from home, kitchen and dining supplies to fashion and lifestyle items.

"Never in her life has she let her circumstances dictate her outcome. She’s changed with the times — always one step ahead, it seems — to build a wide-reaching business empire," Sports Illustrated editor-in-chief MJ Day said of the choice to feature Stewart.

Wearing a white one-piece with a bright orange jacket draped around her, Stewart graces one of four covers — alongside actor Megan Fox, pop star Kim Petras and model Brooks Nader — for the publication's 2023 Swimsuit Issue.

The photos were taken at Casa de Campo Resort & Villas in the Dominican Republic.

See Martha Stewart's historic Sports Illustrated cover, below:

martha stewart magazine cover Courtesy of 'Sports Illustrated'

Stewart's latest achievement bests Elon Musk's mother, Maye Musk, for the magazine's oldest swimsuit cover model.

In 2022, the model graced one of the publication's 2022 Swimsuit edition covers at 74 years old, becoming the oldest model to do so at the time, according to CNN.

Stewart rose to prominence in the '80s by writing cookbooks. She launched her hit magazine, Martha Stewart Living, in 1990. Since then, she has published 99 books.

Currently, Stewart hosts three shows on Roku: Martha Gardens, Martha Cooks and Martha Holidays. She also has her own podcast, The Martha Stewart Podcast. Stewart opened her first restaurant, The Bedford by Martha Stewart, at Paris Las Vegas in August 2022.

According to Sports Illustrated, Stewart's many ventures reach around 100 million fans per month.