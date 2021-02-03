More people would be willing to fill the stands at MetLife Stadium and the Prudential Center once they're vaccinated against the novel coronavirus, according to a Seton Hall Sports Poll.

In the poll that's been tracking responses related to fan attendance, 41% of respondents in the latest round said "no" to attending an outdoor sporting event, even if they were vaccinated and the venue had policies in place related to attendance, social distancing and personal protective equipment. Close to half said "no" to attending an indoor event with all protections in place, including having received the vaccination.

Nearly 60% of respondents in November said "no" to attending an outdoor sporting event without protective measures and the availability of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 67% of respondents said they would not attend an indoor sporting event.

"More fans are ready to come back, with the caveat that they have a vaccine," said Daniel Ladik, poll methodologist and an associate professor of marketing at Seton Hall University in South Orange. "For sports organizations, these numbers are very positive."

The poll took responses from more than 1,500 adults across the country in late January. The percentage of respondents who said they'd attend a sporting event — having been vaccinated and with safety protocols in place — jumped double digits, for both indoor and outdoor events.

"While our poll asked specifically about sporting events, it likely carries over to concert and theater venues and other audience events coming along on the calendar," Ladik said.

The share of individuals who would attend is higher among individuals who call themselves "fans" or "avid fans," according to the poll.

The poll also found that most respondents believe athletes, professional and college, should not have priority access to the coronavirus vaccine.

