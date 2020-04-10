See the latest ‘share your mask’ selfies — Enter for a $100 prize

Plenty of people in N.J. are rocking their masks. It’s now a requirement just to enter a store in the middle of the coronavirus outbreak. The D&D show is having some fun with it.

People are sending in selfies of their masks and allowing us to put them on our site. You’ll see plenty below.

Just for sharing a you-in-your-mask selfie, you could win a $100 Visa gift card. Email your selfie to our producer, or easier yet submit it through the free NJ101.5 app. One entry per person. Include your contact information. Winner will be chosen at random. Deadline is 12pm on April 20. Winner will be announced between 2pm and 7pm on April 20. By sending us your original selfie you agree we may include it on our website.

Good luck and keep rockin’ that mask!

Show us your mask selfies

NJ Lights It Blue to Honor Healthcare Workers