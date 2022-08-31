Seaside Heights, NJ police free dog locked in hot vehicle

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A small dog left locked inside a vehicle was freed by police late Tuesday afternoon.

The outside temperatures were in the 80s when a patrolman noticed the dog in the car parked on Sherman Avenue around 5:10 p.m.

Police Chief Tommy Boyd estimated the dog was in the car for an hour before the officer popped the locks and got the dog out.

The owner of the SUV, Diane Santos-Garcia, of New York City, was issued a summons.

MidJersey.news, which was first to report the incident, said the dog was checked over by the officers and appeared to be OK.

According to NJSA 4:22-26 it's against the law in New Jersey to leave a living animal or creature "unattended in a vehicle under inhumane conditions adverse to [its] health or welfare."

The fine is "not less than $250 nor more than $1,000."

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

RANKED: Here Are the 63 Smartest Dog Breeds Does your loyal pup's breed make the list? Read on to see if you'll be bragging to the neighbors about your dog's intellectual prowess the next time you take your fur baby out for a walk. Don't worry: Even if your dog's breed doesn't land on the list, that doesn't mean he's not a good boy--some traits simply can't be measured.

Extraordinary hidden gem— pick-your-own farm and preserve in NJ