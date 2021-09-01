Search for driver: 2 dogs killed in hit-and-run in Eatontown, NJ

Two Labrador Retriever dogs were killed in a hit and run crash in Eatontown early Saturday morning.

Police said the accident happened around 12:40 a.m. on Tinton Avenue on August 28. One of the Labradors died at the scene and the second succumbed to its injuries at Red Bank Veterinary Hospital.

The driver, who fled the scene, still has not been found.

Borough police believe the vehicle involved was a dark Mitsubishi Outlander. The car should have damage to the front passenger side near the front quarter panel.

Police said the car was last seen heading northbound on Route 35 at Tinton Avenue heading toward Shrewsbury and Red Bank.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact Detective Jorge Gonzalez of the Eatontown Police Department at 732-389-7628.