A man considered armed and dangerous is wanted for questioning in connection with the slaying of a Gloucester County man and is also a person of interest in four killings, including of his ex-wife, in New Mexico

Sean Lannon, 47, of Grants, New Mexico, is wanted for questioning about a homicide in East Greenwich but did not reveal details of the case.

Lannon was driving a blue 2018 Honda CR-V and may have been seen near the Walter Reed Transportation Center in Camden.

The victim was a man in his 60s who knew Lannon, Chief of Detectives Tom Gilbert told New Jersey 101.5, but did not reveal the nature of their relationship.

Lannon is also charged with burglary and possession of a knife after forcing his way into a structure in the Monroeville section of Elk on Monday. Gilbert would not disclose if the burglary took place before or after the homicide, citing the ongoing investigation.

Lannon is 5 feet 9 inches, 140 to 165 pounds and bald with blue eyes. Hoffman advised not to approach Lannon if he is spotted. He is originally from the East Greenwich area, according to Gilbert.

Grants, New Mexico police consider Lannon a "person of interest" in connection with the deaths of four people found inside a car parked at the Albuquerque International Sunport airport on Friday. Four people identified by Grants police as Matthew Miller, 21, Jennifer Lannon, 39, Jesten Mata, 40 and Randal Apostalon, 60, had been reported missing in late February.

Before they disappeared and were found dead, Jennifer Lannon and Mata had been wanted by Grants police last month for questioning in the disappearance of Miller.

Daniel Lemos also was been named by City of Grants police as a wanted fugitive in their disappearance.

City of Grants police did not immediately return a message late Tuesday afternoon.

