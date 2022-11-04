Scary: Bomb materials found in Wildwood, NJ motel room

Police evacuated the area around a Wildwood motel after they found suspected bomb making materials inside one of rooms on the property.

On Oct. 28, several guests at the Mango Motel on Spencer Avenue called police to report a man who was staying there was talking about building a bomb.

When officers arrived and began their investigation, they called in the Cape May County Sheriff's K9 unit to search room number five.

The search was halted when copper wire was seen looped around a door handle, and the Atlantic City bomb squad was called in.

Inside, investigators say they found "several items used as improvised IED material," but it had not been constructed into a functioning explosive device.

While the bomb squad was conducting operations, several surrounding properties were evacuated and traffic was stopped around the area.

It was discovered the room had been rented to Joshua Bailey, 37, from Brunswick, ME.

Bailey was taken into custody and sent to Cape May Regional Medical Center for a psychiatric evaluation. He has since been charged with Causing False Public Alarm, but further charges may be forthcoming.

Investigators did not say if he actually intended to build a bomb, or what he may have planned to do with it once constructed.

The Mango Motel is located two blocks off the Wildwood Boardwalk and near major tourist attractions including: Morey's Piers, Adventure Pier and the Seaport Aquarium.

The investigation is ongoing.

