Rutgers student, Bellmawr woman missing for about a week

The public has been asked to help with two separate missing persons cases from the past week in Essex and Camden counties.

State troopers and East Orange police are looking for 21-year-old Yasir Williams, a Rutgers University student who has been missing since March 30.

Yasir was last seen at 11 p.m. leaving an East Orange residence on Edgar Street. Police describe him as 5 feet 8 inches, 180 pounds with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing a yellow-hooded sweatshirt, gray sweatpants and black sneakers.

Anyone with information about where Williams is can contact the State Police Missing Persons Unit at 609-882-2000 ext. 2554 or East Orange Police at 973-266-5000.

In Camden County, police are looking for 31-year-old Natalie Novak, who was last seen leaving her Bellmawr home on Rockville Drive Friday about 6 p.m. April 3

Police said Novak’s cell phone has been turned off and family members have not heard from her.

Novak is 5 feet 2 inches and weighs about 120 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes, according to police.

She has a tattoo of a yellow flower on her left arm, another flower on her left wrist and the word “Ricky” on her neck. Novak was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black sweatpants and black shoes.

Anyone with information on where Novak might be can call Bellmawr Police Sgt. Jeffrey Vance at 856-931-2120 or Detective James Brining at 609-352-0084. Tips can also be emailed to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

