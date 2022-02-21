NEW BRUNSWICK — Rutgers University has announced a new financial aid program that could allow certain students to attend four years tuition-free.

The program, Scarlet Guarantee, will scrap tuition costs for first- and second-year students with a family income below $65,000, starting in fall 2022. The program also offers discounts to students with family incomes below $100,000.

Students will be automatically considered for the program when they complete their financial aid paperwork, the university said.

"The Scarlet Guarantee program will help qualified students from New Jersey realize their hopes, dreams and ambitions and will help Rutgers become an even richer and more diverse university," said RU President Jonathan Holloway.

Scarlet Guarantee is linked to the statewide program Garden State Guarantee, which covers or discounts tuition for third- and fourth-year students based on family income, starting with the 2022-23 academic year.

Dino Flammia is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Gravy or sauce? These restaurants make the best red in Central Jersey