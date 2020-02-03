Rush Limbaugh announces he has lung cancer

National conservative Talk Show Host Rush Limbaugh announced on his live radio show that he has advanced lung cancer. Limbaugh made the announcement during the final ten minutes of his three-hour show on Monday.

The 69-year-old Limbaugh began by telling the audience "I really didn't want to have to tell you this, and I thought about not telling anybody."

He said he had recently experienced shortness of breath, and thought it might be asthma or heart-related.

Limbaugh said his heart is in great shape, but that a stage-four pulmonary malignancy was discovered by doctors. He said two separate medical organizations made the diagnosis on Jan. 20. He said he first felt there might be something wrong on Jan. 12.

He told the audience he would be gone from the show for a couple of days as he undergoes further tests and discusses treatment options with his doctors. He said he expects to be back behind the microphone on Thursday, or as soon as possible.