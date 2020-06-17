Rowan University has given in to pressure and insanity and fired its emergency management director. His sin? When he was a Glassboro police officer in 1994, Peter Amico shot a teenager police said was coming at him with a knife.

He was not charged with a crime and a civil rights investigation found no civil rights violation. That doesn't matter. Twenty-six years have passed and he's presumably done a good job, having been a full-time employee at the University since 2010. If it was determined that he did nothing wrong, then what changed?

The world changed, about three weeks ago.

Peter Amico won't be the last casualty in this current version of our French Revolution. There's no telling how far back people will go or how egregious your violation would have to be for you to be the next to go. The statistical data doesn't matter, nor does that fact that you may have been free of any sin. If the association of the current climate fits, you're gone.

We are living in dangerous times. Even reasoned discourse is considered offensive and out of bounds. Right can be wrong and wrong might be right. You may not be able to go on any boardwalk rollercoasters this summer, but buckle up wherever you are. It's gonna be a scary, wild ride this summer.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

