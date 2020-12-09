‘Remove the mask’ tipped workers seeing rise in sexual harassment

It's bad enough, tipped workers are losing so much money thanks to COVID-19 restrictions, now they're being sexually harassed just to get a better gratuity.

Those are the findings of a new survey taken by One Fair Wage which says;

"Many workers report a dramatic increase in sexual harassment during the pandemic, which is compounded by having to ask customers to comply with COVID-19 safety protocols. Comments by male customers indicate that they feel entitled to demand that workers remove their protective gear, exposing them to the risk of illness or death, in order to obtain the tips they need to make up their base wage."

The survey goes on to say;

"Nearly 250 workers shared sexualized comments from customers, a substantial portion of which were requests from male customers that female service workers remove their mask so that they could judge their looks, and, implicitly, determine their tips on that basis. Many comments were even more sexually explicit, such as, 'Pull that mask down so I can see if I want to take you home later,' and 'Take off your mask so I can stick my tongue down your throat.'”

If there was ever a reason to throw a drink in someone's face, that could be it, especially when they're not wearing their mask.

The survey of 1,675 tipped workers was taken in New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, and Washington D.C. revealed that along with sexual harassment, workers also see their tips suffer when they have to enforce safety protocols to their customers. They are also concerned with their health and safety.

The report also said that, "nearly 70% of workers (69%) reported that their employer is not consistently following all COVID safety protocols."

