Remember on 420, everything goes great with cheese (Opinion)

Today is 420 and on this date we celebrate marijuana. There are many stories as to why this date was chosen, but we're not concerned so much with the origin but to the way, it is celebrated. Especially now that marijuana is finally legal in New Jersey.

Who knows? Soon 420 may have the same effect in the workplace as the day after the Super Bowl or when March Madness games are being played. Regardless of how it's celebrated, there will always be food involved.

A coworker who shall remain nameless says everything goes great with a slice of cheese. I can't argue that at all.

Personally, if I were going to celebrate 420 with a slice of cheese, it would be fresh mozzarella from Anthony's Salumeria, because I've personally seen them make it. You may not want to know how the sausage is made, but you definitely should see how the Mutz is made. There's nothing on this earth like the taste of freshly made mozzarella warm and out of the pot.

First I would eat it plain with a little salt, then on a fresh sesame Italian bread with maybe some prosciutto and red roasted peppers. It's not only to die for, but to get high for, although you don't need weed to enjoy it.

What would you do if I gave you a slice of cheese? You know you're going to be hungry after you finish this if you're not already. Please help yourself to a slice of cheese!

