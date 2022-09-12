REAL Mexican food fans will celebrate this new NJ spot

I know a lot of people who enjoy Mexican food. I also know a lot of people who think that Taco Bell or Chipotle is Mexican food. Food purists would beg to differ.

There is a huge difference between Mexican fast food and down-home, perfectly spiced, stick-to-your-ribs, Mexican food. The type that’s difficult to procure this side of the Rio Grande.

Well, I’ve got good news for you if you like real Mexican food. You can celebrate the opening of La Catrina at 655 Haddon Avenue in Collingswood.

La Catrina is named for a 110-year-old cultural symbol associated with the Day of the dead in Mexico.

Since it is an enduring symbol of Mexican culture, the founder of the restaurant Maria Pallilero, chose that as the perfect branding for her restaurant.

The kitchen is headed up by Palillero’s sister, chef Gloria Palillero of Woodlynne, and Maria’s husband, chef Geovanni Farfan-Perez.

Pallilero is a native of Puebla Mexico and so she understands real authentic Mexican food. Dishes like Molé, pipian and adobo.

Since Farfan-Perez comes from Mexico City, there are also dishes that reflect the food culture there, like Tacos Campechano with steak and sausage and huarache, a tortilla stuffed with refried beans, cactus salad, salsa, cheese, and sour cream. This is the real thing.

You’re going to see foods here that you don’t see on the menus of other Mexican restaurants because these are not Americanized dishes… But, for something a little more familiar you can try their desserts which include churros, flan and brownies.

People are already embracing the authentic flavor of La Catrina. It’s gotta be your next stop if you like Mexican food.

Trust me, this ain’t no Taco Bell.

