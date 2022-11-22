Affordable fashion shop opens at South Jersey mall

HAMILTON (Atlantic) — A new fashion store has opened at the Hamilton Mall.

Rainbow Shops offers affordable clothing, shoes, and accessories for women, juniors, plus sizes, and kids.

“We are committed to the future of the Hamilton Mall and its use as a retail and lifestyle destination. Rainbow Shops will provide shoppers with another fair-priced American retail shopping option while visiting the mall,” said Igal Nassim of Mason Asset Management, which is responsible for leasing efforts at Hamilton Mall.

Rainbow Shops is headquartered in Brooklyn with over 1,000 locations in the U.S., Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

There are currently about 50 Rainbow Shops in New Jersey.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

