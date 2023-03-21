Heartbreak after spring break death of Westfield, NJ high school grad

🔴 Ohio State announced the death of Henry Meacock in a statement

🔴 The circumstances and location of his death have not been disclosed

🔴 Henry Meacock was a member of the Westfield High boys soccer & golf teams

A member of the Westfield High School Class of 2021 died during spring break but the circumstances of his death including a date and location have not been disclosed.

Ohio State University announced Henry Meacock's death in a statement about the school suffering a "tragic loss." He was a second-year finance major at the Fisher College of Business/

“Our hearts go out to his family and friends during this exceptionally difficult time," the university said in a statement. Classes resume at the university Monday and counseling will be available for students and staff.

Meacock's sister Ellie was devastated by his death in a post on her Instagram account, according to the New Yort Post. The account has been made private since the post was made.

“Words cannot describe how much I miss you. It hurts to breathe without you. You are an extremely special soul that will live on forever. The most beautiful boy inside and out. Nobody will ever have a smile quite like yours," Ellie Meacock had written.

Henry Meacock Henry Meacock (Linkedin) loading...

Soccer and golf player

Henry Meacock was a forward on the Westfield High School boys soccer team, which said in post on the team's Facebook page that it was "heartbroken."

He also played for Union County FC.

The boys golf club on its Twitter account described Meacock as "an easy-going and positive young man who was always smiling and loved to play golf."

Meacock was a caddie at the Echo Lake Country Club in Westfield

