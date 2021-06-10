Many of us don't have a whole lot of land to work with, but between balcony baskets and pots, you can do a lot of gardening in New Jersey.

My dad put me to work clearing out a section of our back lawn when we moved to The Garden State when I was 12. I remember not being to happy about the assignment all those years ago, but something got ahold of me from that time on.

Even in my first apartment, I asked the landlord if I could clear a little spot by his garage to grow tomatoes. Every place I've lived in New Jersey since, I've planted something, anything. You don't have to be a botanist to figure out what works and then combine that with what your like and go for it.

Dennis is putting the garden in 'The Garden State'

