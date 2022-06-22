Prosecutor: Jersey City 3-year-old boy’s death is ‘suspicious’

JERSEY CITY — The death of a 3-year-old boy was being investigated as suspicious, the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Tuesday.

Around 6:20 a.m., an unresponsive child from the Jersey City Heights neighborhood was brought to Christ Hospital in Jersey City, police said.

The toddler was treated by medical personnel and pronounced dead just before 10 a.m.

The cause and manner of death were pending an autopsy by the Regional Medical Examiner’s Office.

The investigation was ongoing and no additional information is available at this time.

According to NBC 4 New York, law enforcement sources said that the child was malnourished and had several broken bones.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

