Remember that ice cream shop in Princeton that made headlines recently for their cicada chocolate chip ice cream? Well, Food and Wine just deemed it the state’s best spot for ice cream. The Bent Spoon was praised for its variety.

The ace up their sleeve -- flavors, lots of them, and very unique ones, the kind you don't find at your average soft-serve window (not that there's anything average about a good New Jersey soft-serve ice cream). Garam masala, cardamom ginger, avocado lemon -- the shop rotates through a list of hundreds of flavors, every single one worth a try.

The online magazine also gave a shout out to New Jersey’s ice cream scene in describing the competition:

From custard stands down the shore to the nearly fossilized drugstores in Bergen County, you're never far from an iconic ice cream experience in the Garden State. Gabrielle Carbone and Matt Errico had their work cut out of them when they launched The Bent Spoon in Princeton over a decade ago.

The cicada ice cream the Bent Spoon https://www.thebentspoon.com/ made didn’t have full insects in it; rather, the cicadas were cooked and then ground into a protein powder that was mixed with the chocolate. It prove to be such a hit that it sold out in just under an hour. The owners said that the Brood X cicadas had special meaning for them since they last appeared in 2004, the year that the Bent Spoon opened.

The shop is located in Palmer Square in Princeton.

